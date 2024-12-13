The Netherlands found out their potential opponents for the 2026 World Cup qualifying draw.
The Netherlands have two potential group’s due to their Quarter-final in the Nations League against Spain next year.
Should Oranje overcome Spain over two legs then they would take on Turkey, Georgia and Bulgaria for a place at the World Cup.
Should Oranje lose though, they have been placed in a group with Poland, Finland, Lithuania and Malta.
The Netherlands take on Spain in March.
Sixteen countries will compete on behalf of Europe at the tournament: the twelve group winners of the World Cup qualifiers will qualify directly. The remaining four tickets will be awarded to the winners of the play-offs, in which the twelve runners-up and the four unseeded group winners of the Nations League will participate.