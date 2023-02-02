The draw for the qualifying groups for the 2025 U21 European Championships in Slovakia was made on Thursday.
Erwin van de Looi’s side will take on Sweden, Georgia, Moldova, North Macedonia and Gibraltar in their qualifying group.
The matches begin in March and conclude in October of 2024 with the group winners heading to the tournament in Slovakia. The teams that finish second will head to the playoffs.
The Netherlands have qualified for the 2023 U21 European Championships which take place this summer. They are in a group with Belgium, Portugal, and host Georgia.