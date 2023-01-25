The Netherlands will face Croatia in the semi-finals of the UEFA Nations League.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The draw for the final four of the tournament took place on Wednesday with Italy, Spain and Croatia all joining the Netherlands.
Ronald Koeman was present to see Oranje picked to face Croatia with the clash being played in Rotterdam on the 14th of June. The final would then take place four days later in De Kuip.
Koeman is quoted by Voetbal International saying, “I’m looking forward to the tournament. It’s good to play for a prize, and especially after the lost final in 2019, we want to make things right. I also really like that the matches are played in the Netherlands; that’s great for our fans and of course for ourselves.”