The Netherlands will face Japan, Tunisia and a European playoff winner in the 2026 World Cup Group Stages.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The Netherlands booked their place at the tournament last month and they were placed into pot one for the draw which took place in Washington.
The Netherlands were placed into group F and will take on Japan, Tunisia and the playoff winner in Europe. That will be either Sweden, Poland, Ukraine or Albania.
By being put in Group F, it means that the Netherlands wouldn’t face another group winner until the quarter-finals should they win the group themselves.
Dallas, Houston, Monterray, and Kansas City are some of the potential host cities for the games. The full fixture list will be decided later.