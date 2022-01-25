Netherlands and Feyenoord legend Wim Jansen has passed away at the age of 75 following a battle with dementia.
The former midfielder only revealed recently that he was suffering from dementia and Feyenoord sadly confirmed on Tuesday that Jansen had passed away.
Jansen was a Feyenoord hero, playing 415 times for the club between 1965 and 1980, winning the European cup in the process. He also earned 65 caps for the Netherlands and was part of the side that reach the World Cup finals in 1974 and 1978.
Jansen also had a spell with Ajax and in America with Washington Diplomats. After his career ended, Jansen went into management and coached Feyenoord, as well as a number of other sides including Scottish giants Celtic.
Our thoughts go out to Jansen’s family at this time.
R. I. P