Ajax and Netherlands legend Wim Suurbier is in intensive care after suffering a cerebral hemorrhage.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 75-year-old is in the intensive care unit of the VU Medical Center in Amsterdam after suffering the cerebral hemorrhage on the 25th of April.
Suurbier was discovered in his home by his ex-wife after he failed to answer his phone for days.
Maja told De Telegraaf, “We often called each other and if he couldn’t answer because he was on the road, he always called back later. When that didn’t happen for days, I went to his flat because I had the key. When I got there I was scared blankly.
“After I called 112, there were two ambulances and a police car in no time. Because of the coronavirus we were initially not allowed to be with him, but in the end we were able to see him luckily. Wim turned out to have had a cerebral hemorrhage on the right side.”
Maja confirmed the diagnosis is not good, “Whether he will recover and how we don’t know yet.”
Suurbier was part of the Ajax side that dominated Europe in the 1970’s and played for Netherlands at both the 1974 and 1978 World Cups.
I met Wim during the 1986-’87 season when he was with the Tampa Bay Rowdies, then in the AISA. They came to play the team I worked for, Louisville Thunder. I was able to sit with him and Rodney Marsh. At 19, it was a thrill such a nice guy, wishing him all the best from New York.
Played at the Los Angeles Aztecs when Renus Michels brought johan Cruyff. Wim Suurbier and many other players from Holland
What an honour to play for Renus that year
Wim Suurbier , great player, great guy and a great friend
Wishing him all the best in his recovery he is in our prayers
It is hard to think of this man , who has so much vitality and charisma to be in a hospital bed fighting for his life He is a fighter wishing his all the best from California