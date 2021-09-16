Netherlands is up to 11th in the latest FIFA world rankings.
Last month, Netherlands was placed 12th in the rankings, but after the win’s over Turkey and Montenegro, as well as the draw with Norway, Oranje is now up to 11th.
Next month, Netherlands faces Latvia and Gibraltar, with a place in the top ten of the rankings in sight.
Belgium is still top of the rankings, while Brazil, England, France, Italy, Argentina, Portugal, Spain, Mexico, and Denmark complete the top 10.