The Netherlands are out of the World Cup after a penalty shootout defeat to Morocco. The game finished 1-1 after extra time.
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Ronald Koeman decided to make a change to formation for the match as he went for a back five that included both Nathan Ake and Micky van de Ven. Crysencio Summerville also replaced Donyell Malen in the attack.
Oranje had a lot of possession early on but never threatened the Morocco goal and in the 20th minute, Bart Verbruggen had to make two big saves to deny Bilil El Khannouss and Achraf Hakimi.
The first chance for the Netherlands fell to Van de ven as he fired on goal from the edge of the box but his strike was too central and was tipped over the bar.
Just before the break, Morocco had another big chance as a free kick was fired into goal but Ismail Saibari couldn’t finish from close range.
The early stages in the second half saw Hakimi hit the crossbar for the Moroccans before the right back was denied through on goal by Van de ven.
With Morocco pushing and only 20 minutes left, Koeman changed back to a 4-3-3 with Teun Koopmeiners replacing Ake and Wout Weghorst coming in for Brobbey. The changes had an immediate effect as a long ball forward was flicked on by Weghorst and Summerville raced in on goal before the ball fell to Gakpo, who lashed in the opening goal.
It was an emotional moment for the forward, who announced this week that he and his partner had lost their unborn child. The emotion was clear to see on Gakpo as the whole Dutch squad came on to celebrate and congratulate Gakpo.
The Netherlands looked to see the game out but in the 90th minute, Issa Diop rose in the box to head Morocco level.
The match went to extra time and Verbruggen kept the Netherlands level with a wonder save from close range to deny Soufiane Rahimi, who looked guaranteed to score.
The game went to penalties and it started well for Oranje as Morocco missed their first penalty but Justin Kluivert, Quinten Timber and Crysencio Summerville all failed from the spot to send the Netherlands home.