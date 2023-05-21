Netherlands are out of the U17 European Championships after a 4-1 loss to England on Sunday evening.
After the defeat to Switzerland in the opening game, it was win or bust for the young Dutch side.
The Netherlands had defeated England in qualifying but that was when they had a closer to full-strength side available. This time it was England that was too strong.
Myles Lewis-Skelley danced through the Netherlands defence to fire England in front after only seven minutes. After that, the Netherlands had chances but Ajax goalkeeper Tommy Setford kept them out.
In the 71st minute, Jasper Hertog did equalise with a great finish but England quickly regained their lead through defender Isaiah Dada-Mascoll.
It all went wrong for the Netherlands before the end with Sven van der Plas seeing red. England then added further goals through Dada-Mascoll and Justin Oboavwodou.
Netherlands now have no chance of reaching the knockout stages and they will play their final game of the tournament against Croatia.