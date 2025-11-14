The Netherlands all but sealed their place at next summer’s World Cup with a lethargic 1-1 draw in Poland. Below is the player ratings for the Oranje stars.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Bart Verbruggen 6.5/10: A big reason that Netherlands escaped with a point was the saves from Verbruggen. He denied Lewandowski with a great save.
Lutsharel Geertruida 5/10: Given a chance with Dumfries out but didn’t take it. Offered little going forward and was caught out by Poland more than once.
Micky van de Ven 6/10: One excellent run forward in the first half drew a dangerous foul and he looked good when on the ball. Was given trouble at times by Matty Cash but overall played okay.
Jurrien Timber 6.5/10: The pick of the Oranje defenders, Timber was good at the back and strong when he was moved to right back in the second half.
Virgil van Dijk 5.5/10: Caught out for the goal with his lack of pace and he looked shaky early on. Did well at times against Lewandowski but needs to be better. Booted the ball out of play at times when trying to play forward.
Frenkie de Jong 6/10: Always looking for the ball and always talking to his teammates. De Jong is the metronome in the midfield but needs to create more.
Ryan Gravenberch 5.5/10: Was far too invisible throughout the game and did little.
Justin Kluivert 5/10: Created very little and lost the ball several times. Not a great performance as he struggled to deal with the power of the Polish midfield.
Donyell Malen 5/10: Got the ball a lot but did very little with it. Played a role in the goal but only because he missed a point blank header. The right wing position remains a big issue for Oranje and Malen doesn’t look like the answer.
Cody Gakpo 5/10: The Netherlands look to Gakpo to create and do something special. He tried but it just didn’t come off against Poland. His position is nailed on in the starting line-up but he can do much better.
Memphis Depay 6/10: Once again popped up with an important goal that earned a point. He is good at popping up in the box and scoring but what he isn’t good at now is running at defenders. He loses the ball when trying to be clever and it was costly for the goal.
Substitutes
Tijjani Reijnders N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review
Jan Paul van Hecke N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review
Emanuel Emegha N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review
Jerdy Schouten N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review.