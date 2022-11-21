The Netherlands got their World Cup campaign started with a hard-fought 2-0 victory against Senegal. Michael Bell provides his player ratings for the Oranje stars.
Andries Noppert 8/10: An excellent debut for the Heerenveen stopper, who is an inspiration to all aspiring footballers. Two years ago he was without a club and being urged to retire. Now he has kept a clean sheet at the World Cup. Made two very good saves and commanded his area.
Denzel Dumfries 6/10: As usual, an energetic performance on the right from Dumfries, who got himself into some good attacking positions but could not play a killer final ball.
Daley Blind 6.5/10: Much maligned in Oranje and for Ajax at the moment, but Blind put in a strong and steady performance on the left. Senegal’s danger all came on the other side as Blind and Ake did well on the left.
Matthijs de Ligt 5/10: A troubled performance at times for De Ligt, who looked uncomfortable trying to stop Sarr on the wing. Isolated against the speedy forward, De Ligt gave away fouls and got himself a booking. He didn’t prove he should start ahead of Timber.
Virgil van Dijk 6.5/10: Playing in his first World Cup, van Dijk was steady and commanding as usual but he also got some chances in the Senegal box. His headers were not accurate enough to trouble Mendy.
Nathan Ake 7/10: A strong performance at left centre-back from Ake, who made some timely interceptions and blocks. Was never troubled by the Senegal attack.
Frenkie de Jong 6.5/10: De Jong had an excellent chance to score in the first half but he couldn’t get the ball fully in control. He gave a trademark run and also got himself an assist. However, his passing was poor at times and he caused danger for his side at times. Not his finest performance in Oranje but he was still important and will undoubtedly get better as the tournament goes on.
Steven Berghuis 5.5/10: Looked lost at times in the midfield and gave a number of sloppy passes away. The Netherlands midfield looked more complete as soon as Teun Koopmeiners came on in his place.
Cody Gakpo 6.5/10: Almost set up an early opener but his pass was just too much in front of Bergwijn. He then gave the Netherlands the lead in the second half with an excellent header. Not his most dominating performance but no doubt one that will give him confidence going forward. Van Gaal needs to decide if he plays in the 10 or up front.
Vincent Janssen 5/10: Given the chance to start up front, Janssen gave plenty of energy but often lost the ball as it bounced off him in dangerous positions. He did set up one good chance with a clever pass but not enough from the striker, who was substituted for Memphis just after the hour.
Steven Bergwijn 5.5/10: Usually a top performer in Oranje, Bergwijn was not at his best and was largely invisible throughout. He sadly brought his Ajax form to Qatar and often lost the ball in promising positions.
Substitutes
Memphis Depay 6/10: Came on at the hour mark to add some urgency and quality to the Netherlands attack. He was behind the second goal as his shot was pushed into the path of Klaassen. Van Gaal will be hoping to have him available against Ecuador.
Teun Koopmeiners N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review
Davy Klaassen N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review
Marten de Roon N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review
I still feel Brobbey was a better choice than Janssen. De Roon should start to allow DE Jong to run the offense.
A fair start to the world cup. A bit sloppy, but luckily weren’t punished for it. While I love DeLigt, I don’t think this formation does anything for him so I think it’s Timber Time. Also what did Wout Weghorst do to make him invisible to Dutch coaches? I know his form hasn’t been great since leaving the Bundesliga, but Janssen in miles behind him. I don’t understand that at all.