The Netherlands defeated Malta 4-0 in a World Cup qualifier. Here is our player ratings for the Oranje stars.
Bart Verbruggen 6/10: Malta did have moments of danger but Verbruggen didn’t have much to do throughout the evening.
Denzel Dumfries 6/10: Had a quiet game but then once Frimpong went off he provided an assist with a good cross. Came close to scoring with a header.
Micky van de Ven 6/10: Powerful in defence and never looked threatened throughout but didn’t make too much of an impact going forward.
Virgil van Dijk 5/10: Almost gifted Malta a goal early on with a terrible back pass and was booked in the second half for a silly push. Not his finest night.
Jurrien Timber 7/10: Looked confident on the ball and made a number of strides forward. Looked very comfortable and the position could be his going forward.
Ryan Gravenberch 6.5/10: Had a strong first half with a number of good runs and passes but faded after the break.
Frenkie de Jong 6.5/10: Like a quarterback at times as he spreaded passes around. In the first half he was getting into attacking positions and kept the tempo.
Tijjani Reijnders 6/10: Was poor in the first half and hardly made an impact. Scored in the second and then looked better when moved into the 8 position.
Jeremie Frimpong 6/10: A number of strong runs at his opponents at times but then moves broke down due to a poor final ball. His pace is a big asset but needs to do better in dangerous areas.
Cody Gakpo 7/10: 2 goals and an assist for Gakpo, who also hit the post. A solid outing for the winger.
Wout Weghorst 5.5/10: Won fouls and a penalty in the second half but didn’t do enough up front against a weak opponent. Hardly got any service though.
Substitutes
Memphis Depay 6/10: Got his goal with a nice header but contributed little else.
Justin Kluivert 5.5/10: Picked the ball up in pockets of space around the box but created little.
Donyell Malen 5.5/10: One shot over the bar may have been his only impact after coming on.
Xavi Simons N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review
Quandischilly Hartman N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review