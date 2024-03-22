The Netherlands were not at their best tonight but they recorded a 4-0 victory over Scotland. Michael Bell provides his player ratings for the match.
Mark Flekken 7/10: Made an excellent save to deny Scotland the lead and denied the opponents again after the break. Did make a couple of sloppy passes which led to issues.
Jeremie Frimpong 5/10: Got to start but not on the right wing but actually a full back in a back four. He struggled to influence the game and was caught out at times. Not his fault as he is playing in a role he isn’t suited too.
Nathan Ake 7/10: Always a reliable presence in Oranje, Ake was solid at left-back and won his duels. Was sometimes left frustrated at the referee giving fouls for great challenges.
Lutsharel Geertruida 5.5/10: Was preferred to De Ligt in the back but don’t think he justified his selection. Beaten in the air a couple of times by the Scottish attack.
Virgil van Dijk 6/10: His usual reliable self at the back with no thrills in this match. Put a lot of long balls forward to some success.
Mats Wieffer 5/10: Another struggle for Wieffer in Oranje as he couldn’t deal with the high press and strength of the Scots. He gave the ball away a number of times and was caught at one point which almost led to a goal. Was substituted for Veerman and Oranje improved.
Tijjani Reijnders 8/10: The best performer in Oranje by far and the scorer of the opening goal with a lovely strike. He stood up to the Scottish midfield and also ended with an assist.
Georginio Wijnaldum 5.5/10: Scored the killer second goal with a header but before that offered very little. Looked off the pace at times and wasted a couple of chances when played in on goal. His goal masked a poor performance for the returning veteran.
Xavi Simons 5/10: He just needs a goal! He needs to find that confidence in Oranje and it will all be fine but at the moment he is trying to hard. Snatching at chances and trying flicks that don’t work. Another performance that wasn’t at his club level for Simons.
Cody Gakpo 6.5/10: Ended the game with two assists but other than that struggled to get involved on the left wing.
Memphis Depay 6.5/10: Was denied a goal by an excellent save and put in a battling performance. He is still not 100% after his injury but he led the line well.
Substitutes
Joey Veerman 6.5/10: Steadied the midfield after coming on for Wieffer. Looked a good option to start v Germany.
Denzel Dumfries 6.5/10: Just like Veerman, he improved Oranje when he came on for Frimpong and he still looks to be the starting right-back going forward.
Donyell Malen N/A: Not on for long enough but got a goal
Wout Weghorst N/A: Not on for long enough but got a goal
Teun Koopmeiners N/A: Not on for long enough to review
Daley Blind N/A: Not on for long enough to review