Netherlands blew Sweden away 5-1 in the World Cup on Saturday evening. Here is our player ratings for Oranje.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Bart Verbruggen 7/10: Was called upon to make several saves throughout the match and did so with ease. Couldn’t do anything about the Sweden goal.
Denzel Dumfries 7/10: Much better performance going forward from Dumfries, who got an assist but also put several dangerous crosses into the box.
Micky van de Ven 5/10: Usually not beaten for pace but Van de Ven struggled when Sweden brought on Elanga. Looked uncomfortable at the back throughout the game.
Jan Paul van Hecke 6.5/10: Gave the ball away a couple of times when Sweden came into the game in the first half but improved after the break.
Virgil van Dijk 6.5/10: Did well up against colleague Isak for most of the game but was completely beaten for pace by Elanga for the Sweden goal.
Frenkie de Jong 7.5:10: In the first half, De Jong was everywhere for the Netherlands, winning the ball back and pushing them forward. He played in an advanced position and excelled before going off.
Ryan Gravenberch 8/10: Was imperious in the midfield especially in the second half after De Jong went off. Physically good, strong on the ball and making the right decisions. One of his finest performances in Oranje.
Tijjani Reijnders 5/10: Missing in action again, Reijnders had a couple of good turns early on but then completely faded and barely got involved.
Donyell Malen 5.5/10: Played on the right he occupied defenders in the first half but didn’t threaten before being taken off at the break.
Cody Gakpo 8/10: Two goals and an assist for the winger, who looked at his best once again in Oranje. On this type of form he is hard to stop.
Brian Brobbey 8/10: What an incredible opening 20 minutes for Brobbey who scored twice but also overpowered the Sweden backline. He was too physical for the defenders and they couldn’t stop him. He needs to be the nine going forward.
Substitutes
Crysencio Summerville 7.5/10: A goal and assist off the bench to make the game comfortable for Oranje. He looked excellent once again on the right.
Teun Koopmeiners 6/10: Came on for De Jong and proved he can play well as the deep lying midfielder. Some good tackles and passes from the Juventus man.
Guus Til 5/10: Came on for Reijnders but gave the ball away several times and didn’t really have a big impact on the game.
Memphis Depay N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a full review but did get an assist.
Noa Lang N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review