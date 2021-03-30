Netherlands ended the international period with a comfortable 7-0 win over Gibraltar. Michael Bell provides his player ratings for the Oranje stars.
Tim Krul 6/10: Didn’t have to make a single save all night and had a comfortable evening. Touched the ball 17 times.
Denzel Dumfries 4/10: Missed a great chance to score and was wasteful in the first-half before being substituted during the break. The right-back position is definitely one up for grabs and Dumfries has not done enough to make it his.
Owen Wijndal 6.5/10: Ended the game with two assists in the end but it can still be better from the AZ Alkmaar star. Contributes well but needs to work on his final ball. If he can become more consistent with his crossing then the left-back position is his for years to come.
Matthijs de Ligt 6/10: A rather easy night for the centre-back who had very little to do against the Gibraltar attack.
Daley Blind 5.5/10: Wasn’t decisive with his passing in the first-half and gave the ball back to Gibraltar a few times. Was unfortunate to suffer a serious looking knee injury in the second half.
Frenkie de Jong 5.5/10: Did his job in the midfield and was tidy on the ball as usual but you expect a bit more from a player of his class. Especially in the first-half, De Jong could have been a bit more probing.
Georginio Wijnaldum 5.5/10: He may have got a goal and assist but this was not a great performance from the Netherlands captain, who missed some big chances.
Davy Klaassen 5/10: Missed chance after chance against Latvia and it was the same against Gibraltar in the first-half. Cut a frustrated figure and got a yellow card in the first-half. Got an assist after the break before being substituted.
Steven Berghuis 7/10: Got the opening goal and could have had a couple of assists in the first-half if not for some poor finishing from his teammates. He did get an assist in the second half. A good display from the winger against a poor side.
Memphis Depay 7/10: A very frustrated figure against Latvia, things were not much better in the first-half against Gibraltar. However, he ends the game with two goals. Five key passes and four completed dribbles evidence that he was once again creative for his teammates too.
Luuk de Jong 5.5/10: Was anonymous in the first-half as no crosses went into the box. Did score a tap-in in the second half to make it three goals in three games. Surely Netherlands needs a striker that gets involved more?
Substitutes:
Ryan Gravenberch 6.5/10: Came on for Dumfries and made a good impression with his passing and ability to find space. An impressive display from a great talent
Donyell Malen 6.5/10: Came on for the injured Blind and made an impact with six goals coming after his arrival on the pitch. Scored one himself and could have had more.
Donny van de Beek 6/10: Came on in the 77th minute and scored. Hopefully a confidence boost ahead of his return to Manchester United.
Ryan Babel N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review
Calvin Stengs N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review