Netherlands are out of Euro 2020 after a dismal 2-0 defeat to the Czech Republic in the last 16. Michael Bell provides his player ratings.

Maarten Stekelenburg 4.5/10: Had very little to do in the first half, but often got the ball and looked to launch attacks to Denzel Dumfries. Nearly fumbled a cross into his own net. He came out of his goal for the first and got nowhere near the ball and couldn’t do anything for the second.

Denzel Dumfries 6.5/10: Again one of the most threatening players in Oranje. He was looked for constantly and almost got through in the first-half. Also did well defensively. One of the stars of the tournament for Netherlands.

Patrick van Aanholt 3/10: Awful performance from the left-back, who lost the ball constantly and could offer nothing to the attack. Was beaten in duels and gave away the silly free-kick for the opening Czech Republic goal.

Stefan de Vrij 6/10: Once again a steady confident performance from the centre-back, who must have felt let down by those around him.

Matthijs de Ligt 3/10: Going into half-time, De Ligt was the best player on the pitch for Netherlands and he made one huge block. However, his mindless error is the main reason why Netherlands are going home. Why he decided to scoop the ball when falling over is baffling and it cost Oranje dearly. He needs to cut the stupid errors out.

Daley Blind 5.5/10: Looked to play his passes forward unlike some of his teammates and was tidy in possession. However, he was a little late in stopping Schick netting the second before being substituted.

Frenkie de Jong 5.5/10: Did well in the first-half but after the break the frustration got to him and he got booked for remonstrating to the referee. A frustrating game for the midfielder.

Marten de Roon 4/10: Came back into the eleven for Gravenberch but he could not make any impact on the game whatsoever. Sadly if Netherlands are to make the 5-3-2 formation work they need to find a defensive midfielder who can offer more.

Georginio Wijnaldum 3.5/10: Hard to think of a worse performance by Wijnaldum in an Oranje shirt. Did not get involved at all and a shocking stat that he only completed 10 passes in 96 minutes.

Donyell Malen 6/10: The most threatening Dutch attacker on the pitch but sadly will be remembered for that miss before the red card. Rather baffling that he was immediately substituted.

Memphis Depay 3/10: At times it seemed Netherlands were playing with nine men because of the performance of Memphis. Did not put in the effort required and lost the ball constantly. Tried too many flicks and tricks. One nearly came off in the first-half. Not the performance that is expected of Memphis

Substitutes:

Quincy Promes 4/10: Was brought in straight after the red card in a baffling substitution. Offered very little going forward.

Wout Weghorst N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review

Steven Berghuis N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review

Jurrien Timber N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review




Email, RSS Follow
admin (10676 Posts)

Follow @Footballoranje_ on Twitter