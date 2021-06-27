Netherlands are out of Euro 2020 after a dismal 2-0 defeat to the Czech Republic in the last 16. Michael Bell provides his player ratings.
Maarten Stekelenburg 4.5/10: Had very little to do in the first half, but often got the ball and looked to launch attacks to Denzel Dumfries. Nearly fumbled a cross into his own net. He came out of his goal for the first and got nowhere near the ball and couldn’t do anything for the second.
Denzel Dumfries 6.5/10: Again one of the most threatening players in Oranje. He was looked for constantly and almost got through in the first-half. Also did well defensively. One of the stars of the tournament for Netherlands.
Patrick van Aanholt 3/10: Awful performance from the left-back, who lost the ball constantly and could offer nothing to the attack. Was beaten in duels and gave away the silly free-kick for the opening Czech Republic goal.
Stefan de Vrij 6/10: Once again a steady confident performance from the centre-back, who must have felt let down by those around him.
Matthijs de Ligt 3/10: Going into half-time, De Ligt was the best player on the pitch for Netherlands and he made one huge block. However, his mindless error is the main reason why Netherlands are going home. Why he decided to scoop the ball when falling over is baffling and it cost Oranje dearly. He needs to cut the stupid errors out.
Daley Blind 5.5/10: Looked to play his passes forward unlike some of his teammates and was tidy in possession. However, he was a little late in stopping Schick netting the second before being substituted.
Frenkie de Jong 5.5/10: Did well in the first-half but after the break the frustration got to him and he got booked for remonstrating to the referee. A frustrating game for the midfielder.
Marten de Roon 4/10: Came back into the eleven for Gravenberch but he could not make any impact on the game whatsoever. Sadly if Netherlands are to make the 5-3-2 formation work they need to find a defensive midfielder who can offer more.
Georginio Wijnaldum 3.5/10: Hard to think of a worse performance by Wijnaldum in an Oranje shirt. Did not get involved at all and a shocking stat that he only completed 10 passes in 96 minutes.
Donyell Malen 6/10: The most threatening Dutch attacker on the pitch but sadly will be remembered for that miss before the red card. Rather baffling that he was immediately substituted.
Memphis Depay 3/10: At times it seemed Netherlands were playing with nine men because of the performance of Memphis. Did not put in the effort required and lost the ball constantly. Tried too many flicks and tricks. One nearly came off in the first-half. Not the performance that is expected of Memphis
Substitutes:
Quincy Promes 4/10: Was brought in straight after the red card in a baffling substitution. Offered very little going forward.
Wout Weghorst N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review
Steven Berghuis N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review
Jurrien Timber N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review
You should rate the abysmal coach too
A ship in a storm without a captain will sink
Wijnaldum G. (C) – Pathetic political action with armband. I guess he loves Czech so much that he couldn’t win and hurt them. Get out this nonsense out of football as it’s hard to watch. He showed that he doesn’t deserve to be captain.
Blind D. – I said that many times so I will repeat that once again – he is old, slow and weak. Players like this have no place in high level football. He can play in Dutch 3rd division but not on Euro. He he has pacemaker implanted as he has heart problems for God sake.
de Jong F. – he is untouchable but once again came up as loser so that’s disturbing. He is very annoying with his behavior towards refs after every play. Its hard to watch he should stop that.
de Ligt M. – he cost us World Cup 2018 with his errors and now Euro. He proved once again that he is one of most overrated players in the world. Shouldn’t get more chances, he cost us too much.
De Roon M. – completely useless player as always, he doesn’t know how to play forward.
de Vrij S. – untouchable, world class in Inter and for us.
Depay M. – he behaves as he is Neymar or something but in reality he just average player with poor mindset. Very annoying to watch but sadly we don’t have better players in offence.
Dumfries D. – untouchable
Malen D. – for me untouchable, of course he will be pointed as main reason we lost but he created that 100% chance by himself! He didn’t waste a chance created by some great pass or something, he did it by himself and that was the best play in that game. By far.
Stekelenburg M. – nothing wrong
van Aanholt P. – another stupid choice by de Boer. He cost us 1st goal with his stupid foul. He seemed like he didn’t know what to do whole tournament. Ake, Sinkgraven, Rensch, Wijndal and Timber are much better.
Berghuis S. – nothing wrong but he is too weak for high level
Timber J. – untouchable in Ajax and for us, young, strong and fast, he reads the game, good technique, he can play the ball forward and I didn’t see him making any major error in Ajax unlike Blind or de Ligt
Weghorst W. – nothing wrong, better than Luuk de Jong for sure
Promes Q. – this substitution was absurd, he never should be with Netherlands. He was too weak for Ajax (so terrible) but for de Boer he is great for national level. Seriously?
De Boer – nothing to be said really. He is just terrible and always has been as manager in Premier League or Netherlands.
KNVB – now seriously, you cost us way too much with your idiotic choices. This mafia needs to stop. First Blind and now de Boer worst managers in history of football. Do we really need to waste another World Cup?
Good ratings, Michael. Memphis is an incredibly frustrating player to watch sometimes. Almost every time the ball gets played into him he tries to go it his own and loses it. I’d like to see a coach with enough guts to bench him for a match and see how things go, but we all know FDB isn’t that coach.
Blind should replace de Roon – despite his faults his forward passing and ball retention are far better than De Roon’s. Ake can easily replace him at LCB.
Overall a bad performance throughout the side, Dumfries and De Vrij excepted. I don’t think the KNVB will sack FDB, so WCQ for 2022 hangs very much in the balance.
When promes was subbed on de boer should have been sacked in that moment. What a terrible coach
Does the KNVB do any research before selecting a coach or do they spin something like a wheel of fortune to select a coach ? Before it was Danny Blind and then it’s Frank De Boer. Who is next ? May be Patrick Kluivert or someone else who has zero experience or has won nothing.
Koeman would have won this game even after the red card. This Czech team is not very good and nothing like the Czech teams of the past.
I didn’t understand at all the substitution of Promes. With the red card for de Ligt you can bring Timber or Ake or even Gravenberch to secure the defense especially the score was 0-0.
Once I commented on this site that the starting central defender should be de vrij- van dijk and bench de ligt, and everyone turned against me, I think many of them agree with me today.
In the 3 group games never saw a good game, but fragment of some good plays in the weakest group, so the “tactical genius” 5-3-2 of f de boer never really worked.
There is a lot more to say but i think at this moment its worthless, at the end they got what they deserved!
Weaknesses exposed.
Lack of leadership on and off the pitch. Sorely missed Van Dijk (nothing against Gini who is a great lieutenant)
No real attempt to solve the issues on the left. If your going to play Blind then Ake needed to play behind him and should of been worked on since the start. With a 532 Ake and Blind easily move to a 434 and back with Blind in the midfield, not at CB where he gets exposed at this level. PVA and Blind was a terrible decision.
Why not set up to your strengths? Build the side round De Jong, Gini and Gravenback with one eye on the WC and next Euros. Lack of courage, faith and foresight.
Having Malen start instead of Weghourst was just gutless and stupid, esp against a physical side like the Czechs. Don’t think DeBoer has a clue how to read a game before it starts.
The weaknesses are endless in this set up. Time for a rethink and someone willing to take them in a new direction.