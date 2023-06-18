The Netherlands failed to claim third in the Nations League after a 3-2 loss against Italy in Enschede. Michael Bell provides his ratings for the Netherlands players.
- Follow Michael on Twitter
Justin Bijlow 5/10: Again an unconvincing performance from Bijlow, who conceded 3 times. The first two goals were not his fault but the third he could have done a little better to close the angle. Done little to convince Koeman he should remain as number one.
Denzel Dumfries 4.5/10: Due to Koeman’s tactics, Dumfries was exposed for the first goal and he struggled throughout the first half defensively. He didn’t get forward until the second half and his loss of ball led to the third Italian goal.
Nathan Ake 6/10: The best defensive player for the Netherlands by far was Ake, who gave Gnoto nothing. One of the only players to come out of this international period looking good.
Virgil van Dijk 5.5/10: Again Van Dijk will come away with criticism for his performance in Oranje. At times he was left to deal with the Italian attack on his own and he won some challenges. However, he was not good for the third goal as he gave Chiesa too much time to score.
Frenkie de Jong 5.5/10: In the run up to the games, De Jong made it clear that he didn’t really want to play the third-place playoff if it came to it, and his performance emphasised it. De Jong did everything at half pace and with little effort. Netherlands should expect a lot more.
Mats Wieffer 5.5/10: He did make some interceptions in good areas in the first half, but not as dominant a performance from Wieffer. By no means a bad performance.
Xavi Simons 6/10: Started off slowly but Netherlands started to get a grip on the game because Simons was getting the ball and creating. Played a great ball through for Gakpo to put a good chance wide.
Donyell Malen 4/10: Did very little on the ball and left Dumfries exposed at the back. No wonder that Koeman criticised him after the game.
Noa Lang 5/10: Tried at times to take on the Italian defence but created little and was substituted at the break.
Cody Gakpo 5/10: Just like against Croatia, Gakpo couldn’t make a difference through the middle. He missed good chances either side of the break. Looked better on the left and this may be his best position once Memphis is back.
Substitutes
Georginio Wijnaldum 6/10: Played with a bit of urgency and got himself a goal with a nice finish.
Wout Weghorst 5/10: A battering ram with little quality. Got a goal but was offside and wasted time in extra time by fighting his opponents. Koeman has to find a different plan B.
Steven Bergwijn 6.5/10: Made a good impression from the bench as he ran at the Italian defence, created chances and got himself a goal. Much better from Bergwijn.
Teun Koopmeiners N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review.
Joey Veerman N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review but did get a great assist.