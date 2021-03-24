Netherlands have started their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 4-2 loss to Turkey. Michael Bell provides his ratings for the Netherlands players.
Tim Krul 4/10: Started when Cillessen suffered an injury in the warm-up, but the Norwich City stopper had a torrid night. Possibly should have done better with three of the goals that Turkey scored. Reactions looked very slow.
Kenny Tete 4.5/10: Got a lot of space on the right and didn’t use it at all. Tete and Berghuis got in each others way. Defensively suspect too.
Owen Wijndal 4.5/10: Like Tete, Wijndal had space in front of him but could not use it. AZ left-back not taking the chance he was given tonight.
Daley Blind 5/10: Not able to show his abilities on the ball throughout the game and looked lethargic at times in the centre of defence.
Matthijs de Ligt 6/10: Unlucky night for the centre-back who deflected Yilmas’s strike into the net and then had a good goal not given before the break. One of the standout Netherlands players, De Ligt also made a crucial block to stop it being 4-0.
Frenkie de Jong 5/10: Always wanted the ball but couldn’t find a way to dominate the game. Not his finest match in a Netherlands shirt.
Georginio Wijnaldum 4.5/10: Usually so reliable in a Netherlands shirt, Wijnaldum could barely get involved throughout the match. A clumsy challenge gave away the free-kick for the fourth Turkey goal.
Marten de Roon 4.5/10: Again unable to show why he should start in the midfield. Offered very little protection to the back four and has little ability on the ball to unlock an organised Turkey.
Steven Berghuis 4.5/10: Apart from a free-kick that he curled wide, Berghuis did very little throughout the game and was rather fortunate to complete the 90 minutes. He struggles to make an impact at this level.
Donyell Malen 3.5/10: Malen is not a winger and he proved that with a very poor performance on the left throughout. Put a good chance straight at the goalkeeper and gave away the penalty.
Memphis Depay 4/10: Netherlands star forward had a rare off night in an Oranje shirt. Wasteful throughout and missed a penalty at the end. Looked brighter on the left and did get an assist, but still a night to forget.
Substitutes
Luuk de Jong 5.5/10: Came on and struggled to begin with but got a goal. Offered a presence in the box that was missing.
Davy Klaassen 7/10: Scored a wonderful Bergkamp-esque goal to get Netherlands back into the game. Offered more than De Roon and had a lot of energy.
Denzel Dumfries 5.5/10: Tete was chosen over him and Dumfries got 20 minutes at the end. Was steady but not enough time to make a real impact.
Ryan Gravenberch N/A: Made his Oranje debut but not enough time for a rating
Patrick van Aanholt N/A: Not on long enough for a review
Down 2-0 at half time.Shortly after an inspiring motivational speech in the locker room by rainbowhead Ryan Babel, DeBoer subs in his secret weapon – Luuk Dejong. His highlights included heading the ball forwards when he meant to head it backwards, heading the ball backwards when he meant to head it forwards, a failed pass, a nearly missed dead fish super man style header that went in off the goalie, head butting the goalie and a successful one touch backwards.
10/10 player rating imo.
We just went on the field to play, not ambitious. That is what De Boer likes.
Why can not the Netherlands play two crossing wingers and Wout, our player of the moment.
Poor De Boer, but Ruud should have told him that Wout is the best we have.
I did not sleep last night as the result of our loss.
tim krul was the worst player he may be a big factor in that loss man he conceded 4 goals from 4 shots all from long range (exclude the penalty) that is not acceptable by a big team goalkeeper we were about to bounce back in the game and he let the players down when he conceded the 4th goal i am not making an excuse the team was bad i know but he was terrible and not reliable
blind is very slow de ligt had to cover him so many times who btw was the best along with klassen and slightly depay
frenkie had an invisible night with wijnaldum who was awful
players like berghuis and tete is not good enough to even make the squad so why are they playing dumfries stengs
duo is better by far
we are not going anywhere with FDB in charge he failed in all games against organized teams like mexico,italy and turkey only a win against poland after a difficult match and win against poor bosnia so dont get fooled if we won the next two matches against latvia and gibartar there is still a lot of problems in the team
finally i hope we qualify to the next world cup another one without the dutch team will be painful to watch