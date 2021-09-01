Netherlands came away from Oslo with a 1-1 draw against Norway in Louis van Gaal’s first game back as Oranje boss. Michael Bell provides his player ratings for the Netherlands players.

Justin Bijlow 7/10: A good solid debut from the Feyenoord goalkeeper, who made a big save from Haaland in the first half. Looked nervy on the ball at times but still a strong debut.

Jurrien Timber 5.5/10: Played at right-back and was asked to provide to the attack. However, he was sloppy on the ball at times and struggled to make an impression going forward. Also had some poor moments at the back too.

Daley Blind 5.5/10: Blind did not have his best game at left-back and struggled to contribute to the attack. Also picked up a silly yellow card that means he is suspended for the game against Montenegro.

Stefan de Vrij 6/10: De Vrij is an excellent centre-back and the partnership with Van Dijk has the potential to be excellent. However, Haaland caused De Vrij plenty of problems tonight. It was not due to De Vrij errors but the quality of the Dortmund attacker.

Virgil van Dijk 6.5/10: It was great to see the Netherlands captain back on the pitch and he had an overall solid game. He was given a scare a few times by Haaland but overall he was commanding.

Frenkie de Jong 6.5/10: The one who had the ball most for the Netherlands as usual, De Jong was the architect of the Oranje play. We saw glimpses of his immense quality but he was not penetrating enough at times. May need to be played a bit further up the pitch to have more of an impact.

Davy Klaassen 6.5/10: On his 25th cap for his country, Klaassen turned up with a goal that earned Netherlands a point. Klaassen got in dangerous positions and had some nice touches. A good performance overall.

Georginio Wijnaldum 6.5/10: Was behind the equaliser with a clever pass to Klaassen and he made some good interceptions in the opponent’s half. Wijnaldum also caught the eye with some nice dribbles on the ball.

Steven Berghuis 4.5/10: Played a nice pass in the build-up to the equaliser but that was the only positive for the Ajax winger who had a poor half and was hooked off at half-time by Van Gaal. Needs to be much better.

Cody Gakpo 5.5/10: The PSV winger was dangerous on the left wing and created some chances in the first half. He became less prominent after the break. His lack of awareness at the back for the Norway goal was poor.

Memphis Depay 5.5/10: In excellent form for Barcelona this season but did struggle to get involved at times and got in the way of a couple of attacks. Not his finest game in Oranje.

Substitutes

Donyell Malen 5/10: Came on at the break for Berghuis but did not provide much to the attack. Had one shot off target and picked up a yellow card.

Denzel Dumfries N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review.




