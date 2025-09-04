Here are our player ratings for the Netherlands in their 1-1 draw against Poland.
Bart Verbruggen 6/10: Had nothing to do all night and had no chance with the Cash equaliser.
Denzel Dumfries 7/10: Again looked the Netherlands biggest chance for a goal. His header for the opener was excellent.
Micky van de Ven 6/10: Looked good defensively and going forward until Cash was left in too much space. He didn’t get there quick enough to stop the equaliser.
Virgil van Dijk 6/10: Had no issues defensively but apart from one pass in the first half, he didn’t get the ball moving upfield enough. Kept Lewandowski quiet throughout.
Jan Paul van Hecke 5.5/10: Looked troubled by the pace of Poland at times. Not his finest night in Oranje and he went off after a smack in the nose.
Tijjani Reijnders 6/10: Hit the post in the first half and looked lively but that faded completely in the second half.
Ryan Gravenberch 6.5/10: Looked to get on the ball and had some nice touches and runs forward. Got in some good positions were the final ball was missing.
Frenkie de Jong 6.5/10: As usual looked to get on the ball as much as possible and created some good moves forward.
Xavi Simons 5.5/10: Didn’t manage to get into the game at all. Struggled in possession and looked lost. Provided no presence on the right
Cody Gakpo 6.5/10: Netherlands looked to Gakpo a lot to make things happen and he did at times. However, he didn’t provide that killer spark for a second goal.
Memphis Depay 6/10: Gave the assist for the corner but did little else up front apart from the odd flick. His lack of pace was alarming at times when he had space.
Substitutes
Wout Weghorst N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review
Donyell Malen N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review
Quinten Timber N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review
Justin Kluiver N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review
Stefan de Vrij N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review.