Netherlands drew the opening leg of their Nations League quarter-final with Spain 2-2 in Rotterdam. Below is the player ratings for the Oranje stars.
Bart Verbruggen 6.5/10: Not a bad performance and he was calm during the game and made some decent saves. However, the equaliser he could have done better.
Lutsharel Geertuida 7/10: His best performance in Oranje, but it started poorly as he lost Williams for the opening goal. He improved and made a number of interceptions.
Jorrel Hato 4.5/10: Made a big error for the opening goal and then got sent off for a rash challenge before the end. He did well at times against Yamal but not a performance to remember.
Virgil van Dijk 7/10: Stood up to the Spanish attack for most of the game and took the ball out of the defence. Merino got behind him for the goal but would be hard to blame Van Dijk for that.
Jan Paul van Hecke 7.5/10: Won every header that came his way and made a number of interceptions. A great performance.
Frenkie de Jong 8/10: Looks like the Frenkie we know and love, carrying the ball forward with confidence and opening space. Couldn’t last the whole game but a very positive performance.
Justin Kluivert 7/10: A decent performance from the Bournemouth man and he got himself an assist. Drifted in and out of the game.
Tijjani Reijnders 8/10: A wonderful player who almost scored a world class goal in the first half before he netted in the second. Looked very comfortable alongside De Jong.
Jeremie Frimpong 9/10: What a performance from Frimpong, who terrified the Spanish defence throughout. He was involved in both goals and the right wing position is surely his from now on.
Cody Gakpo 7.5/10: Got a great goal and looked lively on the left. His final ball let him down a couple of times but still a good performance.
Memphis Depay 7/10: A decent, no thrills performance from Memphis, who tried to link the play as much as he could. Tired as the match went on.
Substitutes
Teun Koopmeiners N/A: Played too short a period for rating.
Xavi Simons N/A: Played too short a period for rating.
Matthijs de Ligt N/A: Played too short a period for rating.
Mats Wieffer N/A: Played too short a period for rating.