The Netherlands began their World Cup campaign with a 2-2 draw against Japan. Here is our player ratings for Oranje.
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Bart Verbruggen 6/10: Didn’t have a bad game but question marks over the late equaliser. Could he have done better with the deflected header?
Denzel Dumfries 5/10: With Summerville in the attack, Dumfries was not needed and he was almost invisible for most of the match.
Micky van de Ven 6/10: Good moments and some decent blocks but going forward its still clumsy. May have done better at the equaliser too.
Virgil van Dijk 6.5/10: A wonderful header from Van Dijk to make it 1-0 but there were shaky moments at the back.
Jan Paul van Hecke 7/10: The standout for Oranje at the back, he played well on his World Cup debut.
Frenkie de Jong 6/10: Always looking for the ball but too many sideways passes. Needs to drive Oranje up the field and show a bit more.
Ryan Gravenberch 7/10: A poor first half but he excelled in the second with two wonderful assists.
Tijjani Reijnders 5/10: Really poor and only came into the game through set pieces. Koeman may have to consider his position in the eleven.
Crysencio Summerville 7.5/10: A wonderful World Cup debut for the Oranje winger who scored a lovely goal to make it 2-1. Always seemed to be willing to attack Japan.
Cody Gakpo 5.5/10: Cut inside and look to shoot is the Gakpo way and if it doesn’t work the winger is ineffective. Gakpo couldn’t find his groove against Japan.
Donyell Malen 6/10: Fashioned an early chance with a lovely touch but his shot was well saved. Then had two headers kept out. Faded in the second half.
Substitutes
Teun Koopmeiners 5/10: On the right wing against Norway it worked, but coming on with twenty minutes to go with zero pace was a mistake by Koeman.
Memphis Depay 3/10: Came on and lost the ball several times and got a yellow for a horrendous barge. His arrival in the game led to Oranje’s control on the game fading.
Quinten Timber 5/10: Showed little after coming on. The third strange change for Koeman.
Nathan Ake: Not on the pitch long enough for a review
Brian Brobbey N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review