The Netherlands were defeated 2-1 in Germany on Tuesday evening. Michael Bell provides his player ratings for the Netherlands.
Bart Verbruggen 8/10: The Brighton stopper put himself to the front of the queue to be the number one at the Euros with a strong of excellent saves. He could do nothing about the goals but played an excellent match.
Denzel Dumfries 6.5/10: Defensively strong performance from Dumfries but didn’t get forward as much as usual. He appears to still be the front-runner to start in the position at the Euros.
Daley Blind 5.5/10: One good free-kick was Blind’s contribution to this match. He was a liability defensively and Ake had to fill in several times to prevent danger. He is just not good enough for this level anymore.
Nathan Ake 7/10: Certain of a spot at the Euros and he covered two positions against Germany and barely put a foot wrong throughout. An excellent player
Matthijs de Ligt 6.5/10: A strong performance from De Ligt, who proved himself alongside Van Dijk and Ake. A trio to be proud of.
Virgil van Dijk 7/10: The leader was not made to work much by Germany throughout the match. Another strong performance.
Jerdy Schouten 7/10: Made a good impression in the midfield with his interceptions and went toe to toe with a German side full of quality. A performance that he can hold his head high with.
Joey Veerman 6/10: An excellent finish for the goal and he played some nice passes. However, he was also sloppy on the ball at times. Not his strongest performance but showed glimpses.
Tijjani Reijnders 5.5/10: Invisible for most of the match before being substituted. Had one chance which he put over the bar.
Donyell Malen 7/10: A player in good form and he provided plenty of danger when running at the German defence. He got a few chances which he didn’t take but he is certain of a place at the Euros on this form.
Memphis Depay 6/10: The leader up top, Memphis held up the ball well and won some free kicks with some driving play. He snatched at the one good chance he got but he did set up Veerman for the opener with an excellent pass. He was sloppy defensively though and had his back turned towards the action for the German equaliser.
Substitutes
Quinten Timber 6/10: Came on for Reijnders with just over 20 minutes to play and struggled to make a big impact.
Wout Weghorst N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review
Cody Gakpo N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review
Marten de Roon N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review
Xavi Simons N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review
Mats Wieffer N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review.