The Netherlands took a huge step towards Euro 2024 after claiming a 1-0 win in Athens against Greece. Michael Bell picks his player ratings for the victory.
Bart Verbruggen 7/10: Not an overly busy night for the Brighton stopper but he claimed a number of crosses and was a confident and calm presence throughout.
Denzel Dumfries 5.5/10: Was barely involved in the game but popped up at the end to win a penalty.
Quilindschy Hartman 7/10: Another all-action strong performance at left-back from Hartman. He got forward at every opportunity and did well defensively before going off in the second half.
Virgil van Dijk 7.5/10: A strong captains performance from Van Dijk, who did well defensively, won a penalty and then scored the winner.
Nathan Ake 6/10: Again not at his best in Oranje and was exposed in the second half a little. Good in the air but needs to be better on the ball.
Lutsharel Geertruida 5/10: Not an impressive performance from Geertruida, who was booked after a mistake before going off at half time.
Mats Wieffer 6/10: Did his job which was to keep things tidy in midfield and looked a better option than De Roon. A better performance from the Feyenoord man.
Tijjani Reijnders 7.5/10: Another strong midfield performance from Reijnders, especially in the first half when he went close to scoring. His driving runs are impressive and he looks the perfect partner for De Jong going forward.
Xavi Simons 5.5/10: Moments of lovely skill are followed by losing the ball in silly areas. Another game were we haven’t seen the club-level Simons.
Steven Bergwijn 6/100: Bergwijn looked lively up front but should have scored in the second half. He is lacking a bit of sharpness in front of goal but out of all the attackers on the field, he did the best.
Wout Weghorst 4.5/10: Was barely involved in the play at all and then missed the penalty in the first half with a poor spot-kick. Didn’t repay the confidence shown by Koeman and questionable why he started if not fully fit.
Substitutes
Donyell Malen 5/10: Came on at the break but didn’t get involved in the game at all. Struggled to show anything against the Greek defence.
Joey Veerman 5.5/10: Came on and tried to make some moves in the midfield but was erratic with some of his passing.
Brian Brobbey 6.5/10: Came on and held the ball well for the penalty and then should have got one himself. A promising debut for the Ajax striker.
Micky van de Ven N/A: Was not on the pitch long enough for a rating
Marten de Roon N/A: Was not on the pitch long enough for a rating