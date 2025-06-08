The Netherlands began their World Cup qualifying campaign with a comfortable victory over Finland. Here is our player ratings for the Oranje stars.
Mark Flekken 6/10: Didn’t have much to do during the game but did play a few sloppy passes.
Denzel Dumfries 7/10: Always an attacking threat for the Netherlands he got his goal and headed just wide too. Played as a right back but bombed forward as an extra midfielder at times. His influence dwindled after the break.
Nathan Ake 6/10: Dependable as always as a left-back defensively but didn’t offer much going forward. He is still recovering from his injury so not at 100% just yet.
Jan Paul van Hecke 5/10: A sloppy performance from the centre-back who was substituted at half time after picking up a yellow card.
Virgil van Dijk 7/10: Didn’t come into any trouble as he dominated anything that came his way.
Ryan Gravenberch 6/10: It is still a debate whether he and De Jong can play together in the midfield. He made one great dribble in the second half but didn’t have much impact on the game.
Frenkie de Jong 7.5/10: Once again the standout of the Oranje midfield he dominated the play and got the ball moving forward.
Tijjani Reijnders 6/10: Not his finest performance in a Netherlands shirt. He shot a decent chance wide but was mainly invisible. Will now complete his move to Manchester City
Jeremie Frimpong 7/10: Was keen to impress on the right and he was threatening in the first half with a header that was just kept out. Was sloppy in the second half but his partnership with Dumfries shows some promise.
Cody Gakpo 7.5/10: Provided some excellent crosses with one setting up Dumfries to make it 2-0. Always a big threat for Oranje but did show less after the break.
Memphis Depay 7/10: Got the Netherlands off the mark with a nice finish and is now two goals off Van Persie’s record. Had another opportunity saved before being substituted.
Substitutes
Stefan de Vrij 6.5/10: Came on at the break and put in a reliable performance at the back. Steadied the ship after Van Hecke went off.
Micky van de Ven 6/10: Came on after an hour and provided some pace down the left which was missed with Ake. A great option to have for Koeman.
Wout Weghorst N/A: On too short for a review
Justin Kluivert N/A: On too short for a review
Xavi Simons N/A: On too short for a review