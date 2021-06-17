Netherlands booked their place in the last 16 of the European Championships after a 2-0 victory over Austria. Michael Bell provides his player ratings for the victory.

Maarten Stekelenburg 6/10: A clean sheet for the veteran goalkeeper, who did not have much to do in goal. He commanded the area well from crosses.

Denzel Dumfries 7.5/10: Are we looking at one of the sensations of the tournament? Dumfries won the penalty and then netted the second goal. A constant threat down the right and he has now played a role in all five Oranje goals this tournament.

Patrick van Aanholt 6.5/10: A better performance from the left-back, who offered more threat going forward and was good in defence.

Stefan De Vrij 7.5/10: A commanding performance from the centre-back, who also caught the eye with his drives forward from the back. An excellent partnership with De Ligt.

Matthijs de Ligt 7.5/10: Back in the line-up and he made two crucial blocks in the first half to deny Austria. A very mature performance from the Juventus star in his first major tournament game.

Daley Blind 7/10: After his emotional performance against Ukraine, Blind also did well at the back against the Austrian’s, who failed to find a way through the Ajax star. On the ball, Blind was excellent and he got Oranje moving forward.

Frenkie De Jong 8/10: What a player Frenkie is. Everywhere on the pitch and his trademark runs got Netherlands moving forward. Everything looked effortless from De Jong as he won the ball back and skipped through challenges. Did lose the ball a couple of times late on in the game but an overall excellent performance.

Georginio Wijnaldum 7.5/10: Worked so hard on the ball. Wijnaldum’s strength is shielding possession and he did well to wriggle out of a few tight situations against several Austrian opponents. Worked tirelessly towards the end and made some driving runs. Not as involved in the attack and had two efforts blocked.

Maarten De Roon 6/10: Picked up an early yellow card for a silly late challenge but managed to keep a cool head from then on. Did make interceptions but constantly gave the ball away after winning it back. Can De Boer consider Gravenberch, Klaassen or Koopmeiners?

Wout Weghorst 6/10: Was very unselfish to set up Memphis for a strike in the first half when many strikers would have just shot. Worked hard and won aerial challenges, but did not really convince. Looked slow when trying to get in behind Alaba.

Memphis Depay 6/10: Netted the penalty to send Oranje on their way to victory, but Memphis was not at his best once again. Should have buried the chance to make it 2-0 and some of his efforts on goal were poor. Still has plenty more to offer going forward in the tournament.

Substitutes

Nathan Ake 6/10: Came on for Blind and was solid at the back. Won some aerial challenges and did his job.

Owen Wijndal 6/10: Came in for Van Aanholt and had some chances to counter attack but looked a bit short of pace at times. A decent showing from the AZ star.

Donyell Malen 7/10: The Netherlands attack was crying out for some pace and Malen offered it. He got in behind to set up the second goal with a very unselfish pass to Dumfries. Should be in the running to start v North Macedonia.

Ryan Gravenberch N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review

Luuk de Jong N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review




