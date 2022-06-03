Netherlands dazzled in their comfortable 4-1 win over Belgium on Friday evening. Michael Bell provides his player ratings for the Oranje stars.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Jasper Cillessen 7.5/10: Started in place of Mark Flekken and proved he is still an excellent choice to be Netherlands goalkeeper. Made two excellent saves in the second half and his distribution was key as well. Could do nothing about the goal.
Denzel Dumfries 7/10: Another strong display from the right-back, who bombed forward at every opportunity and got himself a goal.
Daley Blind 8/10: Often criticised, but Blind was excellent for Netherlands and finished the game with two assists. Can be got at defensively, but his distribution is a huge asset for Oranje. Also almost scored in the first half.
Virgil van Dijk 8/10: The leader at the back with another strong performance. Cleared anything that came his way and commanded the box. Shame he will now miss the next three matches.
Jurrien Timber 7.5/10: Put in a number of strong tackles on Eden Hazard which drew fouls, but he kept the attacker quiet all night. Also looked good in taking the ball out of defence. Proved he is a great option for the 5-man defence.
Nathan Ake 7.5/10: Played the left-footed centre-back role and bossed Lukaku in the early stages before he had to go off injured. Apart from one poor pass, the defender did well throughout before he was substituted for De Ligt.
Frenkie de Jong 9/10: Absolutely controlled the game from midfield and put in an excellent display from start to finish. Got himself an assist and he read the game perfectly. How could Barcelona ever want to sell him? Play to his strengths and De Jong is one of the best midfielders in the world.
Davy Klaassen 7/10: Worked hard from start to finish and made a number of key interceptions, one for the second goal. Does not stand out as much as his teammates but his role was key.
Steven Berghuis 7.5/10: Was wasteful with some chances in the first half but he played well overall and was crucial in the second half. Got an excellent assist for the second goal.
Steven Bergwijn 9/10: Van Gaal has clearly unlocked the power of Bergwijn, who was once again excellent for the Netherlands up front. Scored the opener with an excellent strike and was a constant threat. Has five goals in his last four internationals.
Memphis Depay 8/10: A frustrating first half was followed up by an excellent second. Got two goals and had some lovely runs after the break. Now only 10 goals away from being Netherlands record goalscorer.
Substitutes
Matthijs de Ligt N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review
Teun Koopmeiners N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review
Where is virgil? He isn’t in list of player rating .
Ok i saw it
I think that one of the reasons why players appear at this level is the ability of LVG to define the role of each one very well. Look at de Jong and Bergwijn in there clubs and look at them in Oranje.