Netherlands made it three wins from three in the group stages of the European Championships with a 3-0 victory over North Macedonia on Monday. Michael Bell provides his player ratings for the Oranje performance.
- Follow Michael on Twitter
Maarten Stekelenburg 6/10: The goalkeeper was beaten twice but saved by the offside flag while the post also helped the Oranje stopper. Made a good save to keep out a free-kick.
Denzel Dumfries 6/10: Only played for 45 minutes this time and did not get himself on the scoresheet this time. He did get one big chance but was denied by the North Macedonian goalkeeper.
Patrick van Aanholt 6/10: Once again struggled to make an impact going forward and most of the North Macedonian threat came down his side. He has the left-back slot at the moment but needs to do more to impress and keep Wijndal from coming back in.
Stefan de Vrij 6/10: Only played 45 minutes but once again did not put a foot wrong in the Oranje defence. De Boer clearly wants the defender fresh for the last 16 clash.
Matthijs de Ligt 6/10: Was challenged by Pandev in the first half and was given a tough time at times but stood firm. He was also an attacking threat and had a header cleared off the line.
Daley Blind 7/10: On the ball, Blind is absolutely crucial for this Netherlands side with his passing ability up there with the best in Oranje. However, at times he can be outpaced at the back, and that causes some issues. Can De Boer push Blind into midfield?
Frenkie de Jong 7.5/10: Again a standout in the Oranje, De Jong impressed with some lovely touches and an excellent through ball in the second half which almost created a third for Wijnaldum.
Ryan Gravenberch 6/10: Was given a big chance to start in place of De Roon but Gravenberch didn’t stand out as much as he would have liked. Did go close with a fierce strike early on but was then guilty of some ball loss and didn’t provide cover to the defence. Things improved after the break, but not the finest performance from the Ajax star.
Georginio Wijnaldum 7.5/10: Oranje’s fantastic captain is now joint top-scorer in the tournament after netting twice. He is having a wonderful tournament and worked tirelessly in the middle. Had chances to get a hat-trick too.
Memphis Depay 7.5/10: A much better performance from Memphis, who scored and had a role in the other two Netherlands goals. Some lovely link up play with Malen throughout. The attacker was then given some rest in the second half.
Donyell Malen 8/10: Came into the starting eleven and took the chance with an impressive display. He complimented Memphis well and got himself an assist. He also played a huge role in the third goal with a lovely pass for the third Netherlands goal.
Substitutes:
Jurrien Timber 6/10: Came on at half-time at right-back and played a solid game. he came close to scoring with a fierce strike from the edge of the box.
Steven Berghuis 6.5/10: Probably the player that can feel the most hard done by with the switch to a 5-3-2 system, Berghuis got his chance to impress in the second half. He impressed with some nice touches and was on the end of some tough tackles.
Quincy Promes 5/10: Was a bit of a surprise when De Boer gave Promes some minutes instead of Klaassen or Koopmeiners and the attacker didn’t take it. Lost the ball at times and messed up some good attacking moments.
Wout Weghorst 6/10: Came on for Malen and looked lively. Smacked the crossbar with a fierce strike and put in a lot of running. De Boer has two great options to partner Memphis.
Cody Gakpo 6/10: The PSV attacker finally got to make his Netherlands debut from the bench and he showed some lovely touches around the box. Plenty more in Oranje to come from Gakpo.