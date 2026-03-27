The Netherlands defeated Norway 2-1 in a friendly on Friday evening. Here is our player ratings for the Oranje squad.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Bart Verbruggen 6/10: Had nothing to do for most of the game and had no chance with the goal
Denzel Dumfries 6/10: Good going forward and created chances. At the back, he was beaten too easily for the Norway goal.
Micky van de Ven 6/10: Norway looked dangerous at times down his side but he grew into the game and showed his power going forward.
Jan Paul van Hecke 7/10: A solid performance from the defender and didn’t put a foot wrong.
Virgil van Dijk 7.5/10: Defensively strong throughout and netted an excellent header.
Ryan Gravenberch 7/10: A strong game back in the Arena for Gravenberch, who showed some excellent touches on the ball.
Kees Smit 6.5/10: A debut for Smit, who showed some good line breaking passes. He always wanted the ball but sometimes was shrugged out of possession. A good start and a lot more to come from him.
Tijjani Reijnders 7/10: A fine finish to win the game for Oranje. Not his finest performance but he still made a big impact.
Cody Gakpo 7.5/10: A lot of the Netherlands threat going forward again came from Gakpo. He put in some good crosses and posed a danger. Didn’t get a goal this time.
Teun Koopmeiners 6.5/10: The experiment on the right worked to a certain extent. Koopmeiners brings set piece delivery and a good pass. However, lacks the pace to cause threat.
Donyell Malen 6/10: Missed two good chances to score and looked isolated at times. Was given a big chance to impress through the middle and it worked to an extent.
Substitutes
Brian Brobbey N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review
Xavi Simons N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review
Quinten Timber N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review
Jerdy Schouten N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review
Wout Weghorst N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review
Stefan de Vrij N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review