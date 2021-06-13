Netherlands began Euro 2020 with a nail-biting 3-2 victory over Ukraine in Amsterdam. Michael Bell provides his player ratings for the Oranje stars.
- Follow Michael on Twitter
Maarten Stekelenburg 6.5/10: Had a good first half and did his job well. He could do nothing about the two goals he conceded in the second half. A good performance from the 38-year-old.
Denzel Dumfries 8/10: He may have missed two big chances in the first-half but Dumfries did exactly what he needed to do. Was always a threat on the right and he popped up with the winning goal. A good night for the PSV captain.
Patrick van Aanholt 6/10: Van Aanholt was picked over Wijndal but did not do enough to justify his selection. Was often the free-man on the left but did very little with the space he was awarded.
Stefan de Vrij 7.5/10: An excellent centre-back performance from De Vrij who won the ball all over the pitch at times. Netherlands may have conceded twice but neither goal was De Vrij’s fault.
Jurrien Timber 7/10: A first major tournament appearance for the 19-year-old, who did not put a foot wrong during the game. A very mature performance
Daley Blind 7/10: Blind’s performance at the back was solid but even more remarkable given the personal struggles he had after his friend Christian Eriksen suffered his heart issue on Saturday. Blind himself has heart problems and the footage must have caused huge doubts in the Ajax defender’s mind. He left the pitch in tears in the second half. Both goals came after he departed the pitch.
Frenkie de Jong 8/10: On the ball, the midfielder was silky at times and Ukraine could only respond by kicking the Barcelona star. When Netherlands needed to kill time late on, Frenkie was crucial with his ability to breeze past players. Netherlands need Frenkie to remain dominant if they are to go through the tournament.
Marten de Roon 6/10: Swept up the ball at times but in possession the midfielder offers very little. Again completed 90 minutes and seems to be crucial for De Boer in this formation. Needs to do more going forward.
Georginio Wijnaldum 7.5/10: Netherlands captain was denied by a fantastic save in the first-half but he got the opening goal. Did very well in possession at times and shielded the ball with some great footwork.
Wout Weghorst 7/10: Lost the ball at times in the first-half but after the break he got his goal and put in some great work all over the pitch. Chased back to win the ball in his own half several times. A warrior.
Memphis Depay 6.5/10: Flicks and tricks in the first-half and he almost netted after a wonderful solo run. However, he tired in the second half and lost the ball several times. Not his best game in Oranje.
Substitutes
Nathan Ake N/A: Only on the pitch for 25 minutes. Not long enough for a review
Owen Wijndal N/A: Only on the pitch for 25 minutes. Not long enough for a review
Luuk de Jong N/A: Only on the pitch for three minutes. Not long enough for a review
Joel Veltman N/A: Only on the pitch for three minutes. Not long enough for a review
Donyell Malen N/A: Only on the pitch for the last few minutes. Not long enough for a review