The Netherlands defeated Iceland 4-0 in their final Euro 2024 warm up game. Here is out player ratings for the Oranje stars.
- By Michael Bell
Bart Verbruggen 6/10: Had nothing to do all game. Iceland hit the post but did not make Verbruggen make a save. Hopefully, he has it this easy at the Euros.
Denzel Dumfries 7.5/10: A different player in an Oranje jersey, Dumfries is such a weapon for the Netherlands going forward. Got the assist for the opener and was a constant outlet going forward.
Nathan Ake 7/10: A steady game as always for Ake at left-back. He didn’t get forward much but wasn’t troubled at the back and made a number of interceptions.
Virgil van Dijk 7/10: The captain put in a strong performance and got himself another headed goal.
Stefan de Vrij 6.5/10: Looks ready for the tournament and it is a strong partnership alongside Van Dijk.
Jerdy Schouten 7/10: Came in at the last minute with the injury to Koopmeiners and put in another strong performance. He recycles the possession well and does his job in front of the defence.
Joey Veerman 8/10: He dominated the midfield and was behind the first goal with an excellent pass to Dumfries. His ability on the ball makes him the most important player to replace De Jong in the midfield.
Tijjani Reijnders 6/10: A quiet game for Reijnders in the 10 spot and he gave the ball away to create a dangerous chance in the second half. A lot more to come from Reijnders at the tournament.
Xavi Simons 6/10: Got his first Oranje goal and hopefully that fills him with confidence going forward. Will not be satisfied with his overall game.
Cody Gakpo 6/10: Went close a couple of times but a quiet game overall for the Liverpool man.
Memphis Depay 7/10: Again with the headband, Memphis was the brightest part of the Oranje attack and he got a wonderful assist in the second half. Missed a few chances and had a goal disallowed.
Substitutes
Micky van de Ven N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review
Georginio Wijnaldum N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review
Donyell Malen N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review
Lutsharel Geertruida N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review
Jeremie Frimpong N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review
Wout Weghorst N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review