Netherlands defeated Montenegro 4-0 in a must-win World Cup qualifier in Eindhoven on Saturday evening. Michael Bell provides his player ratings for the Oranje stars.

Justin Bijlow 7/10: Bijlow didn’t have an overly busy night but a few times he came to Netherlands rescue when his teammates gifted Montenegro chances. Only his second Oranje appearance, but Bijlow looking very solid, and there is no reason he cannot be number one for years to come.

Denzel Dumfries 6.5/10: Dumfries missed the game against Norway and Jurrien Timber could not impress at right-back. Dumfries is much stronger going forward and he proved that with plenty of overlapping runs.

Tyrell Malacia 6.5/10: Overall, Malacia had a strong debut for Netherlands but he nearly gifted Montenegro a goal with a horrible backpass. He has the capability to be a great left-back for Oranje but can’t make mistakes like that against bigger nations. Got himself an assist through.

Stefan de Vrij 7/10: Another strong performance from the centre-back, who has gained nothing but praise since Van Gaal took over. He had one sloppy pass in the second half, but other than that he was solid. Popped up as a threat at times through set-pieces too.

Matthijs de Ligt 6.5/10: Back in the eleven with Van Dijk given a rest, De Ligt was barely troubled throughout the game. He has a fight on his hands to remain in the XI with De Vrij so highly regarded by Van Gaal.

Frenkie de Jong 7/10: A strong performance from the midfielder once again in Oranje. Was always probing and provided three key passes. In the second half, he helped Netherlands take complete control.

Davy Klaassen 6/10: Struggled to get involved in the game early on but he then hit the bar with a header. He had a solid but uneventful game afterward. Completed 100% of his passes.

Georginio Wijnaldum 6/10: Wijnaldum got himself a goal but he had a difficult game in the middle of the pitch. Lost the ball a number of times and almost gifted Montenegro a goal in the second half.

Cody Gakpo 7/10: Playing in his home stadium, Gakpo shined with his first international assist and goal. His first Netherlands goal was one to remember as he curled an excellent strike in from the edge of the box.

Steven Berghuis 6/10: Berghuis had a difficult first-half and lost the ball too often. He did provide an excellent pass for Wijnaldum’s goal though. An up and down game for the winger, who has his critics.

Memphis Depay 7.5/10: His 70th cap was capped with two goals and another strong performance in Oranje. Memphis won the penalty that he scored to open the scoring and his second was a lovely finish. The catalyst for the victory.

Substitutes

Marten de Roon N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review

Steven Bergwijn N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review

Guus Til N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review




