The draw for the 2022 World Cup group stage takes place on Friday with the Netherlands officially in pot two.
Oranje have just missed out on a place in pot one for the draw meaning they will at least play one top-ranked nation or hosts Qatar.
Netherlands will avoid a group containing rivals Germany, while Denmark, Mexico, Uruguay, Switzerland, USA and Croatia are also in the same pot as Oranje.
There are still three nations to be decided through playoffs but all these nations would be in pot four for the draw.
Pot one: Brazil, Belgium, Spain, England, France, Argentina, Qatar, Portugal
Pot two: Mexico, NETHERLANDS, Denmark, Germany, Uruguay, Switzerland, USA, Croatia
Pot three: Senegal, Iran, Japan, Poland, Morocco, Serbia, Korea Republic, Tunisia
Pot four: Cameroon, Canada, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, IC Playoff 1, IC Playoff 2, European playoff