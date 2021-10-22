Louis van Gaal has named his provisional Netherlands squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers with Montenegro and Norway.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Netherlands are top of their qualifying group and can seal the place in the World Cup when they face Montenegro (13th of November) and Norway (16th of November).
Van Gaal confirmed his provisional squad on Friday with AZ Alkmaar left-back Owen Wijndal included once again, while Villarreal’s Arnaut Danjuma is also involved.
The squad will be whittled down in the coming two weeks.
The full squad can be seen below.
Surprised no Cillessen (would have picked him over Krul). Still cannot figure out Luuk de Jong’s selection or de Roon. I think Blind is there until he doesn’t want to be. Cannot really decide on who will all be dropped besides the aforementioned.
I BELIEVE BAKKER AND FRIMPONG SHOULD HAVE BEEN INCLUDED AS THEY HAVE BEEN PLAYING VERY WELL IN GOOD TEAM.