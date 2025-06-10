The Netherlands made it two wins out of two in World Cup qualifying with a simple 8-0 victory over Malta in the Euroborg.
Ronald Koeman made changes to the side that defeated Finland with Stefan de Vrij, Xavi Simons, Micky van de Ven and Justin Kluivert all starting.
Netherlands made a good start and after seven minutes, Kluivert was brought down and Memphis scored from the penalty spot. The striker then equaled Robin van Persie’s record of 50 goals for Oranje as he quickly made it 2-0 with a great strike.
Virgil van Dijk hammered in a low strike to make it 3-0 after 20 minutes and it seemed the game was heading for a rout. However, the Netherlands then became sloppy and there were no further goals before the break as Denzek Dumfries blasted a great chance over.
Koeman made changes at the break with Mats Wieffer and Noa Lang coming on as he looked to inject some fresh legs. After an hour, Xavi Simons slid in a fourth before Koeman brought off Memphis for Donyell Malen.
The Aston Villa striker was only on the pitch for a minute before he added a fifth for Oranje. Malen then set up Lang for the sixth with ten minutes remaining. A great run from De Jong then set up Malen to net an excellent seventh.
In stoppage time, Van de Ven scored an excellent volley to make it 8-0 and that wrapped up a successful night for Oranje.
They move on to six points out of six and can now regroup until the qualifiers continue in September.