The Netherlands have climbed to sixth in the latest FIFA World Rankings.
In the previous list, the Netherlands was in seventh but the wins over the Republic of Ireland and Gibraltar last month have seen Orange climb.
The Netherlands has overtaken Portugal into the sixth spot which could be key heading into the qualifiers for the World Cup.
Argentina is still top of the rankings and France is second but Brazil has dropped two places to fifth. England and Belgium have overtaken them.
Portugal, Spain, Italy, and Croatia are the final teams in the top 10.