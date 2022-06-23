The Netherlands has risen two places in the FIFA World Rankings and now sits eighth on the list.
The Netherlands had a successful international period with three wins and a draw from their four UEFA Nations League games.
The unbeaten month has seen Netherlands rise two places in the rankings and they now sit eighth, overtaking Mexico and Portugal.
Brazil remains top of the list, with Belgium, Argentina, France, England, Spain and Italy the nations now ahead of Oranje.