Without playing a game, Netherlands spot at the U21 European Championships was sealed on Wednesday.
Netherlands face Wales on Saturday in their final group game, but on Wednesday, second-placed Switzerland had their final game in Moldova. Switzerland were one point behind Netherlands going into their game and they were held to a 1-1 draw.
That means Netherlands place at the tournament in the summer of 2023 is now sealed as Jong Oranje’s head-to-head record against Switzerland is stronger.
Erwin van de Looi’s side can now prepare for the tournament next year but the qualification may have consequences for Netherlands main squad. Louis van Gaal admitted he could now add some U21 players to his squad now that qualification is sealed.
That means the likes of Sven Botman, Lutsharel Geertruida or Brian Brobbey could receive a phone call to make the step to the main squad today.