The Netherlands officially booked their spot at the World Cup with a comfortable 4-0 win over Lithuania.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Ronald Koeman made a number of changes to the side that drew in Poland as Matthijs de Ligt, Nathan Ake, Tijjani Reijnders and Xavi Simons came into the eleven. Lutsharel Geertruida, Micky van de Ven, Ryan Gravenberch, and Justin Kluivert fell to the bench.
Barring a miracle, the Netherlands went into the game knowing that they were all but sure of a World Cup spot. After only 16 minute, the Netherlands had the lead with Frenkie de Jong playing the ball through for Reijnders to clip the ball into the net.
Reijnders came close to making it 2-0 but he hit the post while Jurrien Timber was denied at close range. A second goal would not come before the break with two penalty appeals also turned away.
Just before the hour mark, the referee was asked to head to the monitor to look at a potential handball when De Ligt headed the ball down in the Lithuania box. It was given and Cody Gakpo made it 2-0 from the spot.
Just minutes later, Simons added a third after a calm slalom in the Lithuania box gave him space to fire in a third. The floodgates opened and after a fine solo run, Donyell Malen blasted in a fourth.
The changes were then made with Emanuel Emegha getting some more minutes and with twelve minutes left, Luciano Valente was handed his official debut.
Emegha had chances to net his first Oranje goal but he hit the post and also fired just over the bar from close range as Netherlands settled for four goals in the end.
The Netherlands finish top of the group and were unbeaten in qualifying. Oranje can now look forward to next months group stage draw and preparations will get underway for next summer.