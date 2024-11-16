The Netherlands defeated Hungary 4-0 in Amsterdam on Saturday to secure their spot in the quarter-finals of the Nations League.
Ronald Koeman was able to name Frenkie de Jong in his starting line-up, while Jan Paul van Hecke made his first start at centre-back. Both sides went into the game level on points meaning the winner would seal second spot in the group due to level points being decided by head to head.
The Netherlands got off to a shaky start at the back and Hungary got two big early chances, but Bart Verbruggen made a big save before Dominik Szoboszlai had an effort blocked.
In the eighth minute, the game was paused due to a medical emergency on the Hungary bench. Ádám Szalai was taken unwell and had to be taken to hospital but reports from Hungary thankfully stated he is stable.
As the game was getting underway, the referee was called to the monitors to look at the last play before the game was stopped. A handball in the box was spotted and the Netherlands got a penalty which Wout Weghorst scored to make it 1-0.
In a strange atmosphere, the Netherlands then controlled possession but Hungary also got chances on the counter. In a lengthy stoppage time period at the end of the first half, Donyell Malen was tripped and Cody Gakpo converted from the spot to make it 2-0.
Weghorst hit the crossbar early in the second half before Szoboszlai put a header just wide at the other end.
The Netherlands would get a stranglehold on the game and Denzel Dumfries made it 3-0 with a lovely volley. A number of chances for Oranje then came and went before substitute Teun Koopmeiners headed in a Dumfries cross to make it 4-0 at the end.
A commanding performance from Oranje after some early scares and they seal second spot in the group. Next up is the final game of the group against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Tuesday but there is nothing to play for in that game. Expect Koeman to make some changes.