The Netherlands got off to a slow start but eventually eased to a 4-0 win over Scotland in Amsterdam.
Ronald Koeman named a 4-3-3 with Jeremie Frimpong, Lutsharel Geertruida, Xavi Simons and Georginio Wijnaldum all starting. Mats Wieffer and Tijjani Reijnders formed the midfield.
Scotland brought a lot of energy and they came close to the opener when Ryan Christie met a cross but Mark Flekken made an excellent save to tip the ball onto the crossbar.
Netherlands lacked quality but they scored before the break after a moment of magic from Reijnders, who got the ball from Cody Gakpo before rifling a strike into the top corner.
The opening fifteen minutes of the second half saw both sides go close as Flekken had to deny John McGinn, while Memphis saw his shot just kept out. Xavi Simons also shot wide.
After an hour, Mats Wieffer lost the ball outside the box and Lawrence Shankland ran through on goal but his strike hit the crossbar. It was the last action of Wieffer before being replaced by Joey Veerman, while Denzel Dumfries came on for Frimpong.
With 20 minutes left, the Netherlands doubled their lead with Gakpo crossing for Wijnaldum to stoop and head the ball into the bottom corner.
Wout Weghorst then came off the bench to head in a third from a corner and fellow substitute Donyell Malen also added a fourth with a nice finish.
The Netherlands take the win and they now prepare for the next friendly against Germany on Tuesday.