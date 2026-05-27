Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman has announced his squad for the upcoming World Cup.
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The squad was initially supposed to be named on Monday but Koeman wanted two extra days to assess his options with Memphis Depay and Jurrien Timber struggling with fitness.
Koeman has now named his 26-man squad with both Memphis and Timber included. There is also a first call-up for West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville.
Also included is Marten de Roon, who comes in for the injured Jerdy Schouten, while Guus Til has been preferred to both Luciano Valente and Kees Smit. Mats Wieffer will be Koeman’s back up for right-back.
Stefan de Vrij, Matthijs de Ligt, and Xavi Simons are all out injured, while Jeremie Frimpong has not been included after a difficult season with Liverpool.
The squad will soon come together and prepare for the friendly against Algeria on the 3rd of June. Five days later, they take on Uzbekistan.
The full squad is as follows:
Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen, Mark Flekken, Robin Roefs
Defenders: Virgil van Dijk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Jorrel Hato, Mats Wieffer, Micky van de Ven, Denzel Dumfries, Nathan Ake, Jurrien Timber
Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong, Teun Koopmeiners, Ryan Gravenberch, Tijjani Reijnders, Marten de Roon, Guus Til, Quinten Timber, Justin Kluivert
Attackers: Memphis Depay, Wout Weghorst, Brian Brobbey, Crysencio Summerville, Noa Lang, Donyell Malen, Cody Gakpo