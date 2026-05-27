Ajax down Utrecht on penalties... Ajax will play in the Conference League next season after ...

Willem II defeat Volendam to s... Willem II has returned to the Eredivisie after a penalty ...

Carlos Garcia on his career an... Zach Lowy speaks with interim Ajax head coach Carlos Garcia ...

Eredivisie Round Up: Huge blow... The 37th round of the Eredivisie took place on Sunday ...

Eredivisie Round Up: Feyenoord... Below is a round up of all this weekend's action ...

Eredivisie Round Up: Heracles ... Here is a round up of all this weekend's Eredivisie ...