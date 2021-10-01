Louis van Gaal has confirmed his 26-man Netherlands squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Latvia and Gibraltar.

Netherlands are now top of the qualifying group and will look to take a step towards the World Cup next year with wins over Latvia (8th of October) and Gibraltar (11th of October).

Louis van Gaal has named his 26-man squad with Club Brugge winger Noa Lang and Freiburg goalkeeper Mark Flekken earning their first call-ups.

Van Gaal has decided to name four goalkeepers in his squad, while Luuk de Jong returns. Ajax right-back Devyne Rensch and Tottenham Hotspur winger Steven Bergwijn are the two names dropping out from the provisional squad.

The full squad can be seen below.




