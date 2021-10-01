Louis van Gaal has confirmed his 26-man Netherlands squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Latvia and Gibraltar.
Netherlands are now top of the qualifying group and will look to take a step towards the World Cup next year with wins over Latvia (8th of October) and Gibraltar (11th of October).
Louis van Gaal has named his 26-man squad with Club Brugge winger Noa Lang and Freiburg goalkeeper Mark Flekken earning their first call-ups.
Van Gaal has decided to name four goalkeepers in his squad, while Luuk de Jong returns. Ajax right-back Devyne Rensch and Tottenham Hotspur winger Steven Bergwijn are the two names dropping out from the provisional squad.
The full squad can be seen below.
Krul is to motivate and pass the rope to the next gen Oranje GK. Luuk de jong is for ?
Whilst I am pleased with Louis at the helm and the positive direction we are moving in so far, there are still a few elements of the squad I do not understand.
1. Luuk de Jong, I genuinely don’t know what he has to other. I watched him for years struggle at international/top level standard and for me he has never made the cut. His recent Champions League performance was of a man who was out of his depth. I know Barca were poor, but Luuk de Jong was spectacularly awful.
2. De Roon. Similar to Luuk de Jong, I don’t understand what he offers with the style of play Holland are trying to aspire too. I understand that he is meant to be the defensive block in midfield, but I have never seen him bring these qualities and look comfortable in an Oranje shirt. If I performed like he or Luuk de Jong have done on multiple conversations in my current job I think that I would have told “thank you for your services but its time to part ways” by now.
3. Danjuma. OK, Lang is in the team (great). Fair enough you can’t put 100 newbies into the team all at once. However, with no disrespect to Gibraltar and Latavia, could he at least made the camp to get some experience (in place of the 4th Goalkeeper)? If not yet I hope the he is genuinely under Louis’ radar for future call-ups.
4. Weghorst, not convinced either. On top of that, Luuk de Jong and Weghorst offer similar qualities. Who does it better, up for debate, but I guess by the rationale I gave for not including Luuk de Jong (tried and tested), Weghorst gets the nod. But you certainly don’t need both in my opinion.
5. Lang…. great news. Enough said.
6. Why do we need 4 goalkeepers? Surely, this was a chance to take another outfield option or have I missed something.
7. Flekken, I won’t pass judgement as I have not seen much of him play. Happy to see a new face, and wish him the best.
Overall, I am happy with this team, a good offering of youth. I hope that Zirkee and Danjuma (especially Danjuma) are close to a call up. And I hope that Louis goes the distance and culls deadweights like De Roon and Luuk de Jong sooner rather than later.
You can’t question LVG much after the performances last month, but how on earth Luuk de Jong is in the side over is beyond me. They already have Memphis, Weghorst AND Malen as #9s, so why do you need a 4th player in that position? LDJ is very limited and, unlike Weghorst (who can fill the exact same role), is in terrible form and confidence.
De Jong’s place should have gone to Danjuma imo, who’s been playing great. Especially considering LVG’s comments last month about being “thin” at winger positions.