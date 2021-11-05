Louis van Gaal has confirmed his Netherlands squad for the final two World Cup qualifiers against Montenegro and Norway.
Netherlands are currently top of the qualifying group and will look to seal their place in next year’s tournament when they face Montenegro (13th) and Norway (16th).
Cody Gakpo, Steven Bergwijn, Luuk de Jong, Devyne Rensch, Tim Krul and Owen Wijndal are all missing from the squad announced by Van Gaal on Friday.
Arnaut Danjuma is included after impressing during the last international break.
The full squad can be seen below.