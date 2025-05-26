Ronald Koeman has named his Netherlands squad for the start of the World Cup qualifiers against Finland and Malta.
On the 7th of June, the Netherlands begin their quest to reach the World Cup with a tie away to Finland before they host Malta.
Koeman has named his 23-man squad with Sturm Graz goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen included due to Bart Verbruggen being injured.
Jurrien Timber, Jerdy Schouten, Kenneth Taylor, Joey Veerman, Brian Brobbey, Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee are all left out, while Nathan Ake returns.