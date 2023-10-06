Ronald Koeman has named his Netherlands squad for the upcoming European qualifiers against France on Greece.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The Netherlands hosts France on the 13th of October before traveling to Greece three days later.
Ronald Koeman is without a number of players through injury including Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo and Sven Botman.
Called into the squad for the first time is Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper Nick Olij, while Ajax striker Brian Brobbey and Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong have come back into the squad and could make their debuts.
The full squad can be seen below.
Gravenberch will be call upon should there be any injuries to the midfield
Gravenberch deserves to be called
Stengs will be called up should there be any injury to the forwards
Gravenberch is in KNVB timeout for the U21 snub. Can’t wait for Malacia to come back and maybe Blind (Daley) can move to the coaching staff. Too bad St-Juste is injured, he could have been great back up to Geertruida. Nobody else I would really call up from the U21 squad. As good as it gets for now. When will the start putting van de Beek as a False 9! He would do well there and possibly work himself back into the team! A Dutch talent wasting on the bench at Old Trafford again!