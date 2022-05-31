Netherlands coach Mark Parsons has named his squad for the upcoming European Championships.
The Netherlands are looking to defend its title at the European Championships in England this summer. Parson has 23 players in his squad, which includes Daniëlle van de Donk, who has recovered from injury.
Shanice van de Sanden is missing, while there are eight players who will be making their tournament debut in Daphne van Domselaar, Barbara Lorsheyd, Esmee Brugts, Kerstin Casparij, Cailtin Dijkstra, Damaris Egurrola, Romée Leuchter and Marisa Olislagers.
The well known names of Sari van Veenendaal, Stefanie van der Gragt, Dominique Janssen, Jill Roord, Sherida Spitse, Lieke Martens and Vivianne Miedema are all included.
Netherlands start on the 9th of July against Sweden before games against Portugal and Switzerland.