Despite reaching the semi-finals of the European Championships, the Netherlands did not move up in the FIFA World Rankings.
The Netherlands went into the Euros in seventh spot in the rankings and made it all the way to the semi-finals before a narrow loss to England.
The FIFA rankings update was released on Thursday and the Netherlands remains in seventh spot.
Argentina are still top after winning the Copa America and they are followed by France, Spain, England, Brazil, and Belgium. The Netherlands are next in action in the Nations League this September.