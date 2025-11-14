The Netherlands have all but sealed a World Cup spot after a 1-1 draw in Poland.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Ronald Koeman was without Denzel Dumfries for the clash in Poland meaning Lutsharel Geertruida began at right back. Justin Kluivert was preferred to Tijjani Reijnders in midfield as Memphis began up front.
The Netherlands went into the game knowing that a win would officially seal their spot at the World Cup and a draw would all but make it official. Even in defeat, the Netherlands were well placed due to their significantly superior goal difference.
Poland made a fast start and they missed a massive chance to make it 1-0 in the first minute through Nicola Zalweski, who somehow didn’t score.
Apart from an amazing run from Micky van de Ven which resulted in a free kick, the Netherlands showed little from their possession and just before the break they were punished. Memphis lost the ball and on the counter, Robert Lewandowski sent Jakub Kaminski in on goal. He outpaced Virgil van Dijk and put the ball through Bart Verbruggen’s legs to make it 1-0.
Almost immediately in the second half, the Netherlands equalised when Memphis slid the ball in following Malen’s parried header.
Verbruggen then had to pull off a good stop to deny Lewandowski as Poland went in search of the lead again. Poland then remained the better side for the rest of the game as the Netherlands settled for a point.
Emanuel Emegha was allowed to make his debut late on as Oranje took the point which means they are guaranteed a place in the World Cup should they avoid a massive loss to Lithuania at home on Monday.