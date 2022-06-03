Netherlands U21s have climbed to the top of their European Championship qualifying group after a simple 3-0 win in Moldova.
The Netherlands know that three wins this month will be enough to send them to the European Championships and they got off to a perfect start on Friday as Quinten Timber opened the scoring after only two minutes.
Jong Oranje was in full control and Brian Brobbey added a second in the 17th minute before the striker completed the scoring with a goal after the break with a simple finish.
Erwin van de Looi’s side had no trouble with the hosts and debuts were handed to Jean Paul van Hecke and Densio Kasius before the end.
Netherlands climbed above Switzerland to the top of the group and they now have games against Gibraltar (7th) and Wales (11th) to come.